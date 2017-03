South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan delivers his 2014 budget address in Parliament in Cape Town February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's newly appointed finance minister will not be sworn in on Monday because he is already a minister, the office of President Jacob Zuma said.

Zuma named Pravin Gordhan, current minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, as new finance chief on Sunday in a dramatic U-turn that gave South Africa its third minister in a week.

