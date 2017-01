JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday he will carry on with his job despite being issued with a formal summons to appear in court on Nov. 2 over fraud charges against him.

"I intend to continue doing my job," Gordhan said in a statement released by the Treasury. "The fight against corruption, maladministration, and the waste of public resources will continue."

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)