President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters at a victory rally of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's ruling African National Congress expects President Jacob Zuma to be out of hospital on Sunday following a routine health check in a Pretoria hospital.

Zuma's hospital stay follows an announcement from his office on Friday that the 72-year-old president was in need of rest, and would take a few days off from public appearances after a tiring election campaign which saw him elected for a second term in May.

"Taking the advantage of having been given time off, the president went for a routine health check in hospital yesterday," ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe told a news briefing.

"What was communicated to us was therefore a routine checkup, and he would be out late yesterday or today, so we are expecting him out today."

Officials said on Saturday doctors were satisfied with his condition and there was no cause for concern.

Zuma's ANC won over 62 percent of the vote in the country's fifth democratic election last month.

(Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Angus MacSwan)