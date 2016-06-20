Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
JOHANNESBURG A South African high court on Monday granted disgraced former grand slam doubles champion Bob Hewitt bail while his lawyers appeal a six year sentence for rape and sexual assault handed to the former tennis star in 2015.
Hewitt, 76, had his challenge against the sentence dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal earlier in the month, and is now heading to the Constitutional Court to argue for the sentence to be reduced.
Hewitt's lawyers had argued that the he suffered from ill-health, and also pointed to the length of time between when the offences were committed and the trial. The allegations first surfaced in 2011.
Hewitt was a doubles and mixed doubles champion at all four grand slam events, winning seven Wimbledon titles. He was expelled earlier this year from the International Tennis Hall of Fame following his conviction.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.