PRETORIA South Africa has suspended almost all its oil imports from Iran and intends to abide by a U.S. request to make significant cuts in its Iranian supplies, a senior diplomat said on Thursday.

"(To my knowledge), no Iranian oil is flowing into our country," deputy foreign minister Ebrahim Ebrahim told a news conference. "If there is any, it is very little."

South Africa is on a State Department list of 12 countries that buy Iranian oil and could have been subject to U.S. sanctions had it not significantly cut purchases.

Iran is South Africa's leading crude supplier, accounting for about 29 percent of oil imports to Africa's biggest economy, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Earlier, cabinet spokesman Jimmy Manyi said Pretoria had not decided what to do about the U.S. request.

"There's no decision made one way or the other, but cabinet is deliberating on Iran," he told a news conference.

South Africa's energy minister said last week she hoped to have a plan by the end of May for replacing supplies from Iran.

Ebrahim said he did not agree with the U.S. move to impose sanctions on countries that purchase Iranian oil. But he said Pretoria was forced to abide by it due to the economic hit South Africa would take if it did not comply.

"We don't have any choice in the matter," he said. As a sovereign country, South Africa should be able to buy oil from wherever it wants, Ebrahim said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, editing by Ed Stoddard and Robert Woodward)