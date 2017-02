JOHANNESBURG Lonmin, the world's third largest platinum producer, said on Monday it had resumed operations at its Marikana mine in South Africa where 44 people were killed last week in some of the most violent clashes since the end of apartheid.

The company also said it would give striking workers until Tuesday to report to work or face dismissal - extending a deadline that had been set for Monday.

