MARIKANA, South Africa South African police moved in on Thursday to disperse thousands of striking miners armed with machetes and sticks from Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine, a Reuters cameraman said.

Police at the scene said they had been trying to negotiate with the striking rock-drill operators massed on a rocky outcrop near the mine, but the talks had failed.

(Reporting by John Mkhize; Writing by Ed Cropley)