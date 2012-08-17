MARIKANA, South Africa South African police were forced to open fire to protect themselves from charging armed protesters at the Marikana mine, and 34 of the protesters were killed, Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega said on Friday.

She told a news conference that 78 people were injured and 259 arrested in Thursday's violence.

"The police members had to employ force to protect themselves from the charging group," Phiyega said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)