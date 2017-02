JOHANNESBURG Johannesburg-listed shares in Lonmin, the world's No.3 platinum producer, fell 6.6 percent in Johannesburg on Thursday after it said it had lost 15,000 ounces of platinum production due to an illegal strike at its South African operations.

Lonmin said it was unlikely to meet its full-year production target of 750,000 ounces despite issuing striking workers with an ultimatum that they return to work by Friday or face dismissal.

The strike, now in its sixth day, has claimed the lives of 10 people, two of them policemen.

