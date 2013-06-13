JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) delayed plans on Thursday to strike at platinum producer Lonmin pending government-led crisis talks.

South African Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe, the government point man on the crisis, is due to meet unions, bosses and government departments on Friday to try and ease tensions rising across the mining sector.

AMCU said in a statement it wanted to give him "an opportunity of realising the challenges faced" by its members.

Lonmin had said earlier on Thursday it failed to reach a recognition agreement with AMCU after marathon talks. AMCU had threatened to strike if no agreement was reached.

AMCU wants to be recognised as the majority union at Lonmin as it now represents over 70 percent of the workforce at the world's third-largest producer of the precious metal.

Lonmin's mines were shut for weeks by an illegal strike in 2012 and were the centre of last year's violence in the platinum belt, which saw 34 miners shot dead by police in a single day in the worst security incident since the end of apartheid.

AMCU, which has emerged as the dominant union in the platinum shafts after a bloody turf war with the once unrivalled National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), has also led two brief wildcat strikes at Lonmin this year, most recently last month.

Friday's meeting in Pretoria is aimed at defusing tensions as wage negotiations in the mining sector kick off. President Jacob Zuma vowed on Wednesday to take a hard line against labour unrest in the mining sector.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)