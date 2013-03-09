Explosion heard in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL An explosion hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, Reuters reporters heard.
JOHANNESBURG Former South African president Nelson Mandela was admitted to hospital on Saturday for a "routine test", his second period of hospital treatment in less than three months, the government said.
A spokesman for President Jacob Zuma said there was "no need for panic" and that doctors were treating Mandela for a pre-existing condition consistent with his age.
It did not reveal any more details about the condition of the 94-year-old anti-apartheid leader, other than to say he was in a hospital in the capital, Pretoria.
The tone of the government's announcement was in keeping with previous announcements about Mandela's health.
Mandela, South Africa's first black president, spent nearly three weeks in hospital in December with a lung infection and after surgery to remove gallstones. It was his longest stay in hospital since his release from prison in 1990.
Since his release on December 26 he had been receiving treatment at his Johannesburg home.
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has a history of lung problems dating back to when he contracted tuberculosis as a political prisoner. He spent 27 years in prison, including 18 years on the windswept Robben Island off Cape Town.
He became president of Africa's biggest economy in 1994 after the first all-race elections brought an end to white-minority apartheid rule.
Although he is deeply revered by nearly all of South Africa's 50 million people, he has played no part in public life for the last decade.
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
KABUL An explosion hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, Reuters reporters heard.
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, a general and residents there said, trapping the militants in a dwindling area within the city.
VIENNA Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz has suggested efficiency measures for the European Union including cutting the number of commissioners to 14 and abolishing two existing rules for each new rule it adopted, local media reported on Wednesday.