JOHANNESBURG A South African court dismissed an application to have the findings of an investigation into the 2012 police shooting and killing of 34 striking mine workers released immediately, local media reported.

President Jacob Zuma told Parliament last month the report would be released before the end of June but victims' families asked a court to order an immediate release of the investigation.

"I make the following order: the application was dismissed," Judge Neil Tuchten was quoted as saying on Monday by The Star newspaper's website.

The probe was set up by Zuma to investigate the events that led to the killing of the miners at Lonmin platinum mine on Aug. 16, 2012. Ten other people were also killed in violence relating to the strike, including two police officers who were hacked to death.

The shootings sparked intense public and media criticism, not only of the police but also of mining companies, unions, the ruling African National Congress and Zuma.

