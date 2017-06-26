South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration taken September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Illustration/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand gained on Monday for a third straight session as fading expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again this year kept investors keen on emerging market currencies.

On the bourse, the benchmark Top-40 index fell 0.54 percent to 45,113 points, while the All-Share index was down 0.42 percent to 51,288 points.

At 1500 GMT the rand traded 0.62 percent firmer at 12.8450 per dollar, having touched a session best of 12.8200 before stalling as traders held off on large bets ahead of a speech by U.S. central bank chair Janet Yellen.

With no major local data releases or political developments the rand looked to overseas markets for direction and found it in continued demand for high-yielding EM assets driven by further signs of subdued economic growth in the United States.

Weaker-than-expected durable goods data from the U.S. on Monday dragged the greenback lower, allowing the local currency to shake off jitters leading up to the ruling African National Congress' policy conference starting at the end of the week.

Mining shares were among the decliners on the benchmark index amid a flight out of safe haven assets as commodity prices slid, with spot gold price hitting its lowest level in nearly six weeks as a large sell order hit sentiment. [GOL/]

"Markets globally are fairly strong so there's a risk-on environment and whenever that happens you often see a stronger dollar and you'll see people get out of safe haven assets such as gold," said North Shore Capital fund manager Mark Loubser.

The local bullion sector dropped 1.68 percent. Gold Fields fell 2.68 percent to 45.42 rand and Harmony Gold eased by 1.86 percent to 21.16 rand.

Bonds inched firmer, with the yield on the government paper due in 2026 shedding 1 basis point to 8.51 percent.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Olwethu Boso; Editing by Joe Brock)