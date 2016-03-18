People chat in front of an electronic board displaying movements in major indices at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange building in Sandton Johannesburg July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell against the dollar on Friday but was off lows hit earlier this week following allegations that a family close to President Jacob Zuma influenced the firing of the finance minister in December.

Stocks hit a 3-1/2 month high, up almost 11 percent from mid-January levels as a combination of subdued global interest rates and higher oil and commodity prices improved investor sentiment towards emerging markets.

At 1633 GMT, the rand traded at 15.2405 per dollar, down 0.46 percent from Thursday's New York close of 15.1700 but off the day's weakest levels and helped by the central bank's decision to raise interest rates on Thursday.

"The political developments over the past few days have seen the rand see-saw," Standard Bank said in a note.

The currency had slid to 16.2440 earlier in the week, its weakest since Feb. 26, after Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas said the Gupta family, which has ties to Zuma, had offered him his sacked former boss Nhlanhla Nene's job in December.

On Friday, the ex-boss of South Africa's state power firm Eskom told a newspaper his exit a year ago had been orchestrated by the Guptas. The family of Indian-born businessmen has denied trying to influence political appointments.

Investors fear that revived worries about governance and stability could trigger a credit rating downgrade that could South Africa below investment-grade and raise borrowing costs.

Moody's is reviewing its rating, which at Baa2 is two notches above "junk", for a possible downgrade. It was due to end a three-day visit to South Africa on Friday, but it was not clear when it would announce its decision.

Zuma, who began a three-day meeting with top ANC officials from Friday, has denied being influenced by anyone in the appointment of cabinet ministers.

On the stock market, the JSE Top-40 index added 1.36 percent to 47,812 points while the broader All-share index gained 1.19 percent to 53,824.

Banks continued to rally in the aftermath of the South African Reserve Bank's decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, with the banking index up 3.56 percent.

"With interest rate hikes yesterday we're seeing foreign money coming back into the country and opportunist buying," said BP Bernstein trader Vasili Tirasis.

"We're seeing risk-on trade also on the back of the U.S. interest rate decision, which is good for equities."

Investor sentiment towards riskier assets has improved since the U.S. Federal Reserve outlined a more cautious stance on further rate increases this year.

A firmer iron ore price helped lift Johannesburg-listed producer BHP Billiton up 1.81 percent to 185.47 rand.

But the gold index was under pressure as a weak bullion price hit Gold Fields, which closed 12.38 percent down at 57 rand while Harmony Gold was down 5.02 percent down at 59.17 rand.

Trade was thin, with 275 million shares changing hands, well below last year's daily average of 296 million shares.

In fixed income, government bonds gave back some of the previous day's strong gains prompted by the interest rate increase. The yield for the benchmark instrument due in 2026 added 11 points to close at 9.285 percent on Friday.

South African financial markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

