JOHANNESBURG One South African soldier was killed in Sudan's war-torn Darfur region and another was wounded in an ambush on a military convoy escorting humanitarian aid trucks, Pretoria said on Thursday.

South Africa's government said last month it planned to withdraw its contingent of troops from Darfur, where they have been serving as part of a large United Nations peace-keeping force trying to quell more than a decade of conflict.

