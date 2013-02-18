JOHANNESBURG At least five workers were shot on Monday after security guards at an Anglo American Platinum mine in South Africa opened fire following clashes between rival union factions, ENCA television said.

The station said it believed one worker at the Siphumelele shaft had been killed.

Union and company officials were not immediately available for comment.

Anglo American Platinum, or Amplats, in January raised the ire of labour and the government when it said it planned to mothball two South African mines, sell another and cut 14,000 jobs.

The world's largest platinum producer was hit by violent strikes last year, sparked in large part by a turf battle between rivals unions for membership.

Amplats shares were down more than 5 percent in afternoon trade.

(Writing by Ed Cropley and Jon Herskovitz; Reporing by Johannesburg Bureau; Editing by David Dolan)