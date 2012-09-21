JOHANNESBURG An illegal strike continued on Friday at four South African mines run by the world's top platinum producer Anglo American Platinum with less than 20 percent of the workforce reporting for duty at the shafts, the company said.

Amplats also said in a statement it required all employees to return by the late shift Monday or it would pursue "legal avenues" against them. The previous deadline was Thursday.

