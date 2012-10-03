Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Chamber of Mines agreed to re-open wage talks in the coal and gold mining sectors, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Wednesday, in a clear response to escalating wildcat strikes sweeping through the industry.
"The Chamber agreed to engage the NUM in accordance with the stipulations of the existing wage agreement which amongst others indicates that parties will investigate and probe working and other conditions of service," the union said in a statement.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, Editing by Agnieszka Flak)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
ISTANBUL Turkey's main pro-Kurdish opposition party said on Monday it had appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over what it said was the unlawful imprisonment of its two leaders on terrorism-related charges.