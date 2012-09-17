Labour unrest in South Africa's gold and platinum mining sectors this year has cost the industry 4.5 billion rand (336.7 million pounds) in lost output, President Jacob Zuma said on Monday.

Following are the companies still impacted by the strikes and the extent of their losses to date.

LONMIN

The world's No. 3 platinum producer operates 11 shafts in South Africa. Four are at Karee and the rest at Marikana, which accounts for about 92 percent of Lonmin's annual production of 719,000 ounces of platinum.

The London-based company, which employs 28,000 people and 10,000 contractors, says the illegal strike that started August10, is costing it 2,500 ounces in lost platinum production a day.

ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM (AMPLATS)

The world's largest platinum producer manages 10 mines in South Africa, five of which comprise the Rustenburg Mines which were shut last week. Rustenburg Mines are expected to produce about 600,000 ounces of platinum, or 25 percent of the company's 2.4 million ounce guidance for 2012.

It employs an estimated 19,000 people at these mines, which were closed on September 13. JP Morgan estimates that the Rustenburg Mines produce around 1,700 ounces a day.

The company is aiming to resume operations on Tuesday but labour activists have vowed to keep them shut.

GOLD FIELDS

South Africa's second largest gold mine is currently losing 1,400 ounces a day to an illegal strike at its KDC West mine.

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Stoddard and David Cowell)