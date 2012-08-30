Here is a look at the negotiations between South African company Lonmin and the unions after 44 people died in violence reminiscent of the apartheid regime:

* Fewer than 10 percent the 28,000 workforce have shown up in the last few days, down from the 33 percent that Lonmin said turned up the week before, at the Marikana mine, about 100 km (60 miles) northwest of Johannesburg and owned by the world's third largest platinum producer.

* Miners have asked for 12,500 rand (947 pounds) a month. The 3,000 strikers, who are mostly rock driller operators, are paid about 9,800 rand with an average monthly bonus of 1,500 rand, the company says. Miners who say they are earning up to 5,000 rand, went on strike over demands for higher pay.

* Forty-four people have been killed altogether in the dispute - 34 on August 16 by police - in what has been dubbed the 'Marikana Massacre'. Over 70 miners were injured and around 270 miners have been arrested.

* The labour ministry is facilitating the talks between Lonmin and the unions, including the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the smaller rival Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU). Bishop Jo Seoka from the South African Council of Churches is mediating.

* Added to the mix is the conflict between AMCU, which has been trying to recruit new members, and the established NUM. Ten of the 44 people killed were in clashes between strikers from the rival unions at Marikana.

Sources: Reuters/AllAfrica.com

