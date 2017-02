MARIKANA, South Africa Striking miners at Lonmin(LONJ.J)(LMI.L)'s Marikana platinum mine rejected a pay offer from management on Friday, dashing hopes for an end to a five-week strike.

The strikers gathered on a rocky outcrop near the mine said Lonmin's offer was well below the 12,500 rand ($1,500) they are demanding to return to work.

($1 = 8.3560 South African rand) (Reporting by Mish Molakeng; Writing by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)