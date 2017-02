JOHANNESBURG Platinum producer Lonmin opened more than 9 percent higher in Johannesburg after striking miners at its Marikana mine accepted pay rise offer of up to 22 percent, ending a six-week strike.

By 0705 GMT, Lonmin's shares were up 9.03 percent at 94.32 rand, compared with a 0.48 percent rise in the All-Share index, which hit a new high. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Stoddard)