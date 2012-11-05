JOHANNESBURG Striking miners at two AngloGold Ashanti (ANGJ.J) mines returned to work on Sunday after operations had been suspended last week following a pay dispute, the world's third largest bullion producer said.

The return to work at AngloGold's TauTona and Mponeng mines spell an end to its disruptions after weeks of wildcat strikes.

"All went back last night and the day shift went down as normal this morning," spokesman Alan Fine said on Monday.

South Africa's mining sector has been rocked by the worst industrial unrest since the end of apartheid, although most of the roughly 80,000 workers who have downed tools in the last three months are now back underground.

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) (AMSJ.J), the world's top producer of the precious metal, is still struggling to get more than 30,000 workers back to work, with an illegal strike at its Rustenburg operations now in its seventh week.

More than 50 people have died - most of them shot dead by police - and the unrest is taking its toll on South Africa's reputation as an investment destination.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)