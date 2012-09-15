JOHANNESBURG Lonmin Plc has increased its pay offer to striking South African miners, although the revised offer was still short of the 12,500 rand ($1,500) demanded by strikers, a union spokesman said on Saturday.

Lesiba Seshoka, a spokesman for the National Union of Mineworkers, said Lonmin had offered to increase the base pay of rock drill operators by 1,850 rand, more than doubling its previous offer.

However, that would still be short of the 12,500 rand monthly base pay that has become a rallying cry for the strikers. ($1 = 8.2133 South African rand)

