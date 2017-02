JOHANNESBURG Mining company Petmin on Friday said about 345 contractors employed at its subsidiaries Tendele Coal Mining had embarked on an illegal strike.

The contractors employed by Sandton Plant Hire have been given ultimatum to return to work or face disciplinary action, which could include dismissal.

Tendele Coal Mining, the operator of the Somkhele mine in KwaZulu-Natal.

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)