JOHANNESBURG Russia is confident of winning a planned bid to build a fleet of nuclear power plants in South Africa because it has the best technology and a cost advantage due to the weak rouble and oil price, its state nuclear agency said on Wednesday.

Nikolay Drozdov, head of international business at Rosatom, told Reuters that the cost of building nuclear plants in South Africa would be much lower than a $100 billion estimate reported in the media.

Drozdov also said reports that South African President Jacob Zuma and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had already agreed to give Russia the nuclear build contract was "baseless speculation".

