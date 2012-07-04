South Africa's dominant National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is losing members to rival labour groups tapping into a swelling vein of discontent with the key African National Congress ally that was forged in the struggle against apartheid.

NUM counts roughly 300,000 members but in recent months it has lost around 5 percent to other unions which have launched recruiting drives among its members with a number of companies.

Following are some of challenges it has faced and some of the mines and companies where rivals have said they are starting or attempting to recruit.

LONMIN

The world's third largest platinum producer has given recognition the radical Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) at its Karee mine.

AMCU claims over 3,000 members there after an often violent turf war with NUM that started last year.

IMPALA PLATINUM

Officials at Implats, the No. 2 producer of the precious metal, say it looks as though AMCU has poached about 10,000 former NUM members or roughly half unionised workforce at its Rustenburg operation, the world's largest platinum mine.

This still needs to be verified by independent audit but comes in the wake of violence and an illegal 6-week strike earlier this year that took about 120,000 ounces out of global output, pushing up the price of platinum at the time.

ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM

AMCU has said it has started recruiting among the workforce at Amplats, the world's top producer which is part of Anglo American's global stable. It does not claim any members there or have any company recognition yet.

GOLD ONE

The junior gold producer with operations east of Johannesburg has been the scene of recent violence involving former members of NUM who joined the Professional Transport & Allied Workers Union (PTAWU).

Several hundred who joined PTAWU and took part in a wildcat strike were dismissed and the company, backed by a court decision, has not given recognition to PTAWU. But similar tactics have worked for AMCU at Lonmin and Implats and PTAWU may try again.

EVANDER MINE

PTAWU's leadership has also said it is recruiting at the Evander mine in Mpumalanga province east of Johannesburg.

South Africa's No.3 gold miner, Harmony Gold, said in late May it had agreed to sell Evander to Africa-focused Pan African Resources for 1.5 billion rand ($183 million). Harmony officials have said they are not aware of such a drive by PTAWU among its workers.

Harmony negotiates collective agreements under the umbrella of the country's chamber of mines but Pan African Resources does not. This makes it a tempting target for an upstart union which can sell the idea to workers that the time is ripe to try and hammer out a new contract with better wages and benefits.

GOLD FIELDS

AMCU has attempted this year to recruit among the workforce at the KDC mines of Gold Fields, the world's fourth largest bullion producer.

Gold Fields responded with a written letter dated May 24 that Reuters has obtained a copy of, warning AMCU its actions were illegal and it was trespassing on the company's premises.

AMCU has had more success in the platinum sector because much of its workforce lives in the community and not in company hostels, so management cannot prevent its access to workers.

