Police attempt to disperse protesters outside the University of Johannesburg in Soweto, ahead of a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama, June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

JOHANNESBURG South African riot police clashed with protesters in Soweto on Saturday shortly before a visit to the sprawling Johannesburg township by U.S. President Barack Obama, a Reuters photographer said.

Armed police fired stun grenades to disperse the crowd of several hundred protesters, who had gathered outside the Soweto campus of the University of Johannesburg, where Obama was due to address a town hall meeting with students.

(Reporting by Dylan Martinez; Writing by Ed Cropley)