PRETORIA South Africa's Paralympic gold medallist Oscar Pistorius will seek permission to appeal his conviction for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the constitutional court, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court last Thursday upgraded the 29-year-old athlete's sentence to murder from "culpable homicide", South Africa's equivalent of manslaughter, for which he had received a five-year sentence.

(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)