JOHANNESBURG South African police said on Thursday they had arrested a 26-year-old man after a woman was shot dead at the Pretoria home of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius.

"We found a 9 millimetre pistol at the scene. A 26-year-old man was taken into custody," police spokewoman Katlego Mogale told Reuters. She declined to name the suspect or give any further details.

Pistorius is 26 years old.

