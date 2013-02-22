Wenger rejects 'completely false' reports of Sanchez bust-up
LONDON Reports of a training ground bust-up between Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez and his Arsenal team mates are "completely false", manager Arsene Wenger said on Monday.
PRETORIA A South African court set bail for athlete Oscar Pistorius at 1 million rand ($113,000) on Friday and postponed his murder trial until June 4.
Pistorius, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend at his home in Pretoria on Valentine's Day, was also ordered by Magistrate Desmond Nair to surrender his passports and avoid his home and all witnesses in the case.
($1 = 8.8750 South African rand)
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
LONDON Reports of a training ground bust-up between Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez and his Arsenal team mates are "completely false", manager Arsene Wenger said on Monday.
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
LONDON Chelsea coach Antonio Conte welcomed the pressure other clubs are trying to maintain on his runaway Premier League leaders and said he expected a battle until the season is over.