PRETORIA A South African court set bail for athlete Oscar Pistorius at 1 million rand ($113,000) on Friday and postponed his murder trial until June 4.

Pistorius, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend at his home in Pretoria on Valentine's Day, was also ordered by Magistrate Desmond Nair to surrender his passports and avoid his home and all witnesses in the case.

($1 = 8.8750 South African rand)

(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)