JOHANNESBURG South African Judge Thokozile Masipa on Friday cleared Oscar Pistorius of firing a pistol through the sunroof of a car, one of the charges the Olympic athlete faced in addition to the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Masipa on Thursday cleared Pistorius of premeditated murder, but he could still be found guilty of culpable homicide, which would carry up to 15 years in prison but has no minimum sentence.

