London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
PRETORIA A South African police investigator said on Wednesday he wants to charge global track star Oscar Pistorius with a weapons law violation after unlicenced .38 calibre ammunition was found in his home.
Pistorius is facing a bail hearing on a charge of murdering his girlfriend at his home.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.