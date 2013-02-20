Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock during a break in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 20, 2013. ''Blade Runner'' Pistorius, a double amputee who became one of the biggest names in world athletics, was applying for bail after being charged in... REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

PRETORIA A South African police investigator said on Wednesday he wants to charge global track star Oscar Pistorius with a weapons law violation after unlicenced .38 calibre ammunition was found in his home.

Pistorius is facing a bail hearing on a charge of murdering his girlfriend at his home.

(The story is refiled to remove reference to handgun)

