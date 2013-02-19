Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
PRETORIA A lawyer for Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius said the killing of the athlete's girlfriend Reeva Steemkamp was not murder.
The comments were made at a bail hearing in Pretoria on Tuesday.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Cropley)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.