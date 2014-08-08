Defence lawyer Barry Roux makes a point during closing arguments in the murder trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

PRETORIA South African judge Thokozile Masipa said on Friday she would deliver her verdict in the murder trial of Paralympic and Olympic athlete Oscar Pistorius on Sept. 11.

Double-amputee Pistorius, 27, once a national icon for reaching the pinnacle of sport, is accused of murdering Reeva Steenkamp, a law graduate and model, at his home in Pretoria on Valentine's Day last year.

Pistorius says he shot Steenkamp in a tragic accident, mistaking her for an intruder.

(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley)