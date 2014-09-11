PRETORIA South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius arrived at the Pretoria High Court on Thursday to learn his fate as the verdict is handed down in his murder trial.

Pistorius, the double amputee who became one of the biggest names in athletics, shot dead his model and law graduate girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day last year.

The state is pushing for a verdict of premeditated murder, which could carry a sentence of 25 years in prison. Pistorius says he shot Steenkamp in a tragic accident believing she was an intruder.

(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Joe Brock)