South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius arrives at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG South African authorities have issued a warrant of arrest for Oscar Pistorius, a day after the Paralympic champion was convicted on appeal of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, ENCA television reported on Friday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday upgraded the 29-year-old athlete's sentence to murder from "culpable homicide", South Africa's equivalent of manslaughter, for which he had received a five-year sentence. A murder conviction normally carries a minimum 15-year jail sentence.

South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority issued the arrest warrant, ENCA said.

