West Ham need to avoid 'do-or-die' situation, says Bilic
West Ham United need to snap their losing streak if they want to avoid a "do-or-die" situation during the Premier League run-in, manager Slaven Bilic said on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Justice Minister said on Tuesday he was seeking legal advice on whether the parole board was right to release Oscar Pistorius on house arrest on Friday after serving a sixth of his five year sentence for killing his girlfriend.
"Whether that decision of the parole board was regular and correct in law, is what I am seeking advice about and if it wasn't, whether there is anything that empowers me in law to have the matter revisited," Justice Minister Michael Masutha told Reuters.
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
West Ham United need to snap their losing streak if they want to avoid a "do-or-die" situation during the Premier League run-in, manager Slaven Bilic said on Thursday.
Crystal Palace will need to hold their nerve in the face of their intimidating run-in if they want to escape relegation from the Premier League this season, manager Sam Allardyce said on Thursday.
Swansea City will look to exploit West Ham United's poor form in recent weeks when they visit the London Stadium on Saturday, manager Paul Clement said.