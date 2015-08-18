South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock as his sentence is delivered at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Justice Minister said on Tuesday he was seeking legal advice on whether the parole board was right to release Oscar Pistorius on house arrest on Friday after serving a sixth of his five year sentence for killing his girlfriend.

"Whether that decision of the parole board was regular and correct in law, is what I am seeking advice about and if it wasn't, whether there is anything that empowers me in law to have the matter revisited," Justice Minister Michael Masutha told Reuters.

