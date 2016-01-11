Birthday boy Alli stakes claim as Europe's best young talent
LONDON English football's new poster boy, Dele Alli, turns 21 on Tuesday with new figures suggesting he is the most productive young player in Europe.
JOHANNESBURG South African Olympian Oscar Pistorius filed papers to appeal against his conviction for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, a family spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.
The athlete, nicknamed "Blade Runner" because of the prosthetic legs he uses to race, has spent the last three months under house arrest at his uncle's home in a wealthy Pretoria suburb.
Asked whether papers were filed requesting leave to appeal Pistorius's conviction, family spokesperson Anneliese Burgess said: "Yes. This afternoon 15h00."
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Chelsea are well aware of what must be done to clinch the Premier League title but will also be looking cautiously over their shoulders as Tottenham Hotspur continue their relentless pursuit of the leaders, midfielder Eden Hazard has said.