PRETORIA The family of Oscar Pistorius, South Africa's "Blade Runner", said on Tuesday they were "happy" that he was home from prison and that the athlete would strictly adhere to his parole conditions.

The disgraced Paralympic gold medallist was released into house arrest on Monday evening, just short of a year into his five-year sentence for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

