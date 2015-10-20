Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
PRETORIA The family of Oscar Pistorius, South Africa's "Blade Runner", said on Tuesday they were "happy" that he was home from prison and that the athlete would strictly adhere to his parole conditions.
The disgraced Paralympic gold medallist was released into house arrest on Monday evening, just short of a year into his five-year sentence for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.