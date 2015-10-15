JOHANNESBURG Oscar Pistorius will be released on parole on Oct. 20, about a year after he was sentenced to five years for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, authorities said.

The department of correctional services said in a statement that Pistorius would be placed under house arrest from Tuesday.

The Olympic and Paralympic track star is behind bars in the capital, Pretoria, after being convicted last in September last year after a seven-month trial.

