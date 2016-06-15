Oscar Pistorius's father Henke sits in court during the third day of Pistorius's resentencing hearing for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool

Barry Steenkamp (L), father of Reeva Steenkamp attends the third day of the resentencing hearing of Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius , for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at Pretoria High Court, South Africa June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius prepares to walk across the courtroom without his prosthetic legs during the third day of the resentencing hearing for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at Pretoria High Court, South Africa June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

PRETORIA Oscar Pistorius will be sentenced for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on July 6, the South African High Court judge overseeing the case said at the end of three days of hearings.

The 29-year-old Paralympic gold medallist, known as "Blade Runner" for the carbon-fibre prosthetics he wore when racing, faces a minimum of 15 years in jail after his manslaughter conviction for the 2013 killing was upgraded on appeal.

(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Writing by James Macharia; editing by John Stonestreet)