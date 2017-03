JOHANNESBURG South African media reported on Friday that Paralympic and Olympic track star Oscar Pistorius shot his girlfriend four times through a bathroom door at his Pretoria home.

Pistorius is due to appear in court on a murder charge. Police have given few details of the shooting, other than to say his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp, died of gun-shot wounds.

(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)