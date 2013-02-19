Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
PRETORIA Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius fired four shots at his girlfriend Reeva Steemkamp, hitting her three times, a prosecutor told a Pretoria court on Tuesday.
Pistorius also fired through a bathroom at Steemkamp, who died at his luxury Pretoria home last week, the prosecutor said at a bail hearing.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.