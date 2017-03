JOHANNESBURG South African track star Oscar Pistorius broke down in tears in the witness stand on Tuesday after he described the moment he shot his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day last year, thinking her to be an intruder.

"I heard a noise from inside the toilet that I perceived to be somebody coming out," he said, his voice cracking. "Before I knew it I had fired four shots at the door."

(Reporting by David Dolan; Writing by Joe Brock)