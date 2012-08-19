London to introduce vehicle pollution tax from October
LONDON London will introduce a charge on the oldest and most polluting vehicles from October in a new effort to improve air quality, Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Friday.
South Africa's platinum sector is battling hostile headwinds that include soaring costs, a depressed price and a surge in union militancy that saw 34 striking Lonmin shot dead by police on Thursday.
Following are some facts about platinum producers in South Africa, which sits on about 80 percent of the world's known reserves.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM
World no. 1 producer
Annual production - 2.53 million oz
Employees - 58,541
Share price performance since Jan 1, 2012 - down 24 percent
IMPALA PLATINUM
World no. 2 producer
Annual production - 1.84 million oz
Employees - 57,000 (including contractors)
Share price performance since Jan 1, 2012 - down 22 percent
LONMIN
World no. 3 producer
Annual sales - Over 700,000 oz
Employees - Around 35,000
Share price performance since Jan 1, 2012 - down 38 percent
(Sources: Reuters, annual reports)
(Compiled by Brenton Cordeiro; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
LONDON London will introduce a charge on the oldest and most polluting vehicles from October in a new effort to improve air quality, Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Friday.
LONDON U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co made a surprise $143 billion (115 billion pounds) offer for Unilever Plc in a bid to build a global consumer goods giant, although it was flatly rejected on Friday by the maker of Lipton tea and Dove soap.
ABU DHABI Gulf Arab states are poised to continue to spend billions of dollars on defence despite low oil prices causing severe budget deficits forcing Gulf States to introduce austerity measures and cut spending.