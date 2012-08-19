South Africa's platinum sector is battling hostile headwinds that include soaring costs, a depressed price and a surge in union militancy that saw 34 striking Lonmin shot dead by police on Thursday.

Following are some facts about platinum producers in South Africa, which sits on about 80 percent of the world's known reserves.

ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM

World no. 1 producer

Annual production - 2.53 million oz

Employees - 58,541

Share price performance since Jan 1, 2012 - down 24 percent

IMPALA PLATINUM

World no. 2 producer

Annual production - 1.84 million oz

Employees - 57,000 (including contractors)

Share price performance since Jan 1, 2012 - down 22 percent

LONMIN

World no. 3 producer

Annual sales - Over 700,000 oz

Employees - Around 35,000

Share price performance since Jan 1, 2012 - down 38 percent

