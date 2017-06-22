Syria says Israel strike kills civilians
BEURUT Israel said on Saturday it had targeted Syrian military installations after shells landed in the occupied Golan Heights but a Syrian military source said the Israeli strikes killed some civilians.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's top court ruled on Thursday that the Speaker of Parliament can decide to hold a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma by secret ballot, which the opposition hope could help to depose him.
Speaker Baleka Mbete, a top ANC official, had said parliament rules did not allow for a secret ballot, but Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng set aside her decision, saying she had "the necessary latitude" to call for such a vote.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)
BEURUT Israel said on Saturday it had targeted Syrian military installations after shells landed in the occupied Golan Heights but a Syrian military source said the Israeli strikes killed some civilians.
GLASTONBURY, England Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn got a rock star reception at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, telling a headliner-sized crowd that millions of young people who voted for him would not be silenced or sidelined.
LONDON Britain's parliament was hit by a "sustained and determined" cyber attack on Saturday designed to identify weak email passwords, just over a month after a ransomware worm crippled parts of the country's health service.