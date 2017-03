Former Managing Director of World Bank, Mamphela Ramphele, speaks during the Youth Engagement Summit 2009 in Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

JOHANNESBURG Respected anti-apartheid activist Mamphela Ramphele launched a new political party on Monday to challenge the ruling African National Congress (ANC), saying Africa's biggest economy was "at risk" from a leadership preoccupied by self-interest.

Invoking the spirit of Nelson Mandela and the hope and optimism that prevailed at South Africa's first all-race elections in 1994, Ramphele said the dream of the "Rainbow Nation" was dying under the ANC.

"Our society's greatness is being undermined by a massive failure of governance," she said.

