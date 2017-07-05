Deadly blast hits bus station in Syria's government-held Hama
BEIRUT A suicide bomber in Syria's Hama killed two people and injured nine others on Thursday, state media said, in the second such attack in a government-held city this week.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's ruling African National Congress has proposed at its policy conference that land expropriation without compensation should be allowed where it is "necessary and unavoidable", President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday.
Land will be a key issue ahead of a December conference where a successor to Zuma will be chosen. The two current frontrunners are Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former African Union chair and Zuma's ex-wife.
Dlamini-Zuma has made land redistribution from whites to blacks without compensation one of her main policies.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)
BEIRUT A suicide bomber in Syria's Hama killed two people and injured nine others on Thursday, state media said, in the second such attack in a government-held city this week.
HAMBURG "Welcome to Hell". That's the greeting for U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders from anti-capitalist protesters in Hamburg, who have vowed to disrupt the G20 summit in the German port city.
BRUSSELS Belgian police are searching for more members of an Islamist militant cell unearthed earlier this week in possession of assault rifles and police uniform disguises ready for an attack, prosecutors said on Thursday.