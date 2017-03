JOHANNESBURG South Africa's presidency on Friday rejected speculation that a cabinet reshuffle of the was on the cards following the firing of the finance minister, saying that media reports of looming changes were misguided.

"Misguided speculation of this nature is mischievous and misleading. We urge that cabinet be afforded the necessary respect and space to work," the presidency said in statement.

